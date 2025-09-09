New learning drive aims to boost reading, writing, math skills

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s students from Classes 1 to 8 will now strengthen reading, writing, comprehension and basic math skills through targeted learning tools, teacher training, regular assessments and customised interventions under the Delhi NIPUN Sankalp programme.

With the objective of ensuring that every student gains essential foundational skills, the initiative focuses on improving literacy and numeracy across government, aided and municipal schools in the capital.

According to a Directorate of Education (DoE) data, a recent survey results showed that about 38 per cent of students struggle with comprehension, while 43 per cent face difficulties in mathematical concepts, highlighting the urgent need for structured support. Under the programme, teachers will use specially developed 21 assessment tools to understand each student’s learning level and provide targeted interventions, DoE stated, adding that baseline assessments are already being conducted and follow-up revision exercises will be administered every three weeks. Students who require additional practice will be provided with extra worksheets to reinforce learning.

The curriculum includes key competencies, such as reading fluently, listening with understanding, writing, solving basic arithmetic problems and applying math to real-life situations. Readiness modules are designed in four levels covering classes 2 to 8, ensuring age-appropriate learning support for every student, the department stated.

It further mentioned that teachers are being trained to implement classroom interventions, monitor student progress and upload data regularly to track improvements. Support teams, including DIET-trained field investigators, are assisting schools in executing the programme effectively.

NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) certification will be granted at the class level, not individually. A class will qualify if at least 80 per cent of students achieve the required learning outcomes. Random spot assessments will be conducted for quality checks, and additional academic support will be provided to classes that fall short of the benchmarks, it stated.

According to the department, the programme’s long-term goal is to create a sustainable system for monitoring and enhancing learning outcomes, with the aim that all schools in Delhi become NIPUN certified within the next three years.

NIPUN Sankalp was launched in Delhi on Friday on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.