New ‘Heritage City’ inspired by Vietnam and Korea to be developed in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: A new Heritage City, inspired by Vietnam and Korea, is set to be established in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA’s notified situated in Raya of Mathura district. Officials said that with the government’s approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Monday, the development plans will now proceed further.

As per officials, the CBRE south asia Private Limited, the consulting firm, has begun preparing bid documents and will extend invitations to international companies for development participation.

Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Authority, stated, “The DPR of Raya Heritage City has been approved by the government. The obstacles have been removed. The bid documents of the Heritage City will be prepared, after which the developer company will be selected and the project will be implemented.” The government has approved plans for Raya Heritage City, spanning 735 acres within the Yamuna Authority’s notified area. The project requires an investment exceeding Rs 6,300 crore.

The development will be situated along a proposed 6.9 km green field expressway, connecting to Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari temple at the 101 km mark of Yamuna Expressway.

As part of the recently approved Raya Urban Center Master Plan-2031, this PPP model project aims for modern development.

CBRE is reaching out to companies with heritage development experience in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Korea, anticipating international participation through global tenders.

The development will feature an electric bus depot, EV hub, storytelling facilities, markets, light and sound shows, handicraft centres, ashrams, ghats, forests, lakes, waterbodies, Mathura art and culture venues, yoga facilities, natural healthcare centres, parks, meditation spaces, dharamshalas, and hospitals.

The revised DPR reflects changes to the original green field expressway route to avoid densely populated villages. The project encompasses villages including Arwa Khadar, Bhim Khadar, Dangrauli Khadar, Pani Gaon Khadar, Piprauli, Jahangirpur Khadar and Begumpur Khadar.

The Heritage City will occupy the expressway’s right side, with left-side space reserved for future developments. The plan includes water source conservation, with 30-metre buffer zones protecting rivers, canals and lakes. A parking hub will address traffic management. The authority plans 8,000 flats for widows and sanyasis, alongside special accommodation for international visitors