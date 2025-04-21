New Gzb CP orders FIRs to be registered promptly and delivered to homes

GHAZIABAD: Police personnel in Ghaziabad were asked to treat complainants with respect, register FIRs promptly and personally provide them with copies of FIRs at their homes, sources said on Sunday. Ghaziabad Police delivered copies of over a dozen FIRs lodged on Saturday directly to the complainants’ residences.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police (CP), J Ravindra Gaur, a 2005-batch IPS officer who assumed charge on Friday, gave directions to the police on treating complainants “with respect”.

Commissioner Gaur, through an official communication, has directed all police personnel to treat complainants with respect, diligently listen to their grievances, register FIRs promptly, and personally provide them with a copy of the FIR

at their homes.

In his first meeting, Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravindra Gaur warned SHOs they would be held accountable for failing to curb gambling, contraband sales, illegal mining, and land grabs. Gaur succeeded Ajay Kumar Mishra, who has been transferred as Police Commissioner of Prayagraj.