New facilities for young offenders in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Delhi’s jail administration on Monday said that they have provided facilities in Jail no 5 (Tihar jail) specified for young offenders (age 18-21). Tihar officials said that there are 16 jails in Delhi (Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli) and Central Jail No. 5, Tihar is for young offenders with a capacity of 750 inmates. Presently, around 990 inmates are lodged in this jail. This jail was commissioned in 1996.



Jail officials further said, earlier there happens to be a separate ward in jail in which young offenders (age group 18- 21 years) were lodged. Director General Delhi Prisons, Sanjay Beniwal said, In 1996, a dedicated jail was established for preventing these young inmates from becoming habitual offenders in close proximity to hardcore criminals. The rate of recidivism in this jail in 2022 is approximately 17 per cent with which repeat offenders of the cases of theft, snatching and rape are lodged. This recidivism happens because of their socio-economic conditions and lack of educational chances given to them.

Beniwal further said to prevent these types of situations Delhi Prisons administration has developed a structured program in which various activities are started for their benefit. These activities include moral teaching, vocational training, yoga classes, music classes, educational classes, computer classes etc. Teachers for primary education and secondary education are taking classes from Monday to Friday with which 35 and 30 inmates regularly attend their classes, respectively.

Sports teachers are also providing coaching to 50 inmates for various sports like Basket Ball, Kho-Kho, Volley Ball, Chess etc. ITI teachers are providing training for Computers, electricians, motor automobiles, and plumber, electric wing field.

Around 145 inmates are participating in these training programmes. NGOs are also providing training for yoga, life skill training, music and dance training, games, textile designing and also delivering spiritual preaching to inmates.