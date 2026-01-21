New engine for small industries

New Delhi: In a significant push to strengthen Delhi’s micro and small industrial ecosystem, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of two state-of-the-art Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in the Badli and Bawana industrial areas. The move is being seen as a major step towards making small enterprises technologically empowered, cost-efficient, and globally competitive.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The proposed centres are aimed at addressing one of the biggest challenges faced by micro and small industries, limited access to modern technology, advanced machinery, and testing facilities due to high investment costs.

Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is determined to strengthen Delhi’s industrial base by empowering small entrepreneurs. “The Delhi government is firmly committed to making the Capital’s micro and small industries globally competitive,” she said, adding that many small units are unable to invest in expensive machinery and advanced technology on their own.

“The Common Facility Centres will bridge this gap and significantly improve the ease of doing business for small enterprises,” she said.

The project will be implemented under the government of India’s Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP). Under this scheme, facilities that are otherwise unaffordable for individual units will be made available collectively under one roof. These include modern machinery, testing and quality control laboratories, skill development infrastructure, and technical training facilities.

The total estimated cost of the project has been fixed at Rs 60 crore, with Rs 30 crore allocated for each centre. According to the Chief Minister, the centres will also focus on improving product quality and worker productivity. “Making small industries self-reliant and technology-driven is the Delhi Government’s goal,” she said.

Special emphasis will be laid on sustainable and environmentally responsible production. Infrastructure such as common effluent treatment plants and green technology solutions will be developed to ensure cleaner industrial processes and long-term sustainability of the clusters.

Explaining the broader impact, the Chief Minister said the CFCs will help significantly reduce operational costs, particularly for micro and newly established units. Shared services and collective access to facilities will lower production expenses, improve market access, and enhance competitiveness. “Small enterprises in Delhi’s industrial clusters will gain new strength through these centres,” she noted.

The government expects the initiative to generate fresh employment opportunities, boost industrial output, and support the sustainable development of Delhi’s key industrial zones. Expressing confidence in the project, Rekha Gupta said the Cabinet’s decision would “give fresh momentum to Delhi’s industrial growth and open new avenues of development for small entrepreneurs,” reinforcing the Capital’s position as a hub for resilient and future-ready industries.