New Delhi to get more EV charging stations

New Delhi: The NDMC is planning to increase the number of EV charging stations in Lutyens’ Delhi and even provide battery swapping facilities at some of these points, a senior official said on Wednesday.



With Delhi being among the most polluted capitals in the world, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been making a push for electric vehicles to nudge residents to opt for cleaner vehicle options.

There are around 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the national capital at present and this would be the first time that some of them would have battery swapping facilities, which is quite prominent in Western countries, he said.

The official said the aim is to provide easy accessibility to charging stations and to save time by providing swapping facilities.

This will give a major push to EVs in the city. Various PSUs, including the Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) and the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON), have approached the NDMC for setting up public charging stations, the official said.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the demand for electric vehicles is expected to rise with increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

“Moreover, there is an urgent need to give a push to EVs to provide the city more green alternatives. Also, several app-based aggregators are moving to e-bikes. Once there is a web of such stations, people will not worry about the issue of charging and then there will be more such vehicles,” said Upadhyay.

“The plan to add more EV charging stations is under process, but we are also planning to install battery swapping facilities at some of the prominent stations,” Upadhyay added.