New Delhi Railway Stn launches round-the-clock cleanliness drive

NEW DELHI: In a bid to improve passenger experience and hygiene standards, New Delhi Railway Station has begun an intensive cleanliness drive, targeting every corner of the busy transit hub.

The initiative involves 24x7 cleaning operations using mechanised equipment, including high-pressure water jets, floor scrubbers, ride-on sweepers, vacuum cleaners, and escalator-cleaning machines. Platforms, tracks, waiting halls, footbridges, toilets and drains are all part of the deep-clean effort.

Dedicated cleaning teams work in rotational shifts, with real-time monitoring in place to ensure regular oversight and immediate response. Spot fines are being issued to those found littering, under Indian Railways’ cleanliness regulations.

To support proper waste disposal, dustbins have been placed across the premises and are emptied and sanitised regularly. Station officials are also addressing structural issues such as drainage and lighting that hinder upkeep.

Passengers are being urged via announcements to cooperate and help maintain cleanliness. The move reinforces Indian Railways’ support for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and sets a standard for hygiene across major stations nationwide.