New Delhi Railway Station to close for 4 years for major overhaul

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards modernising India’s railway infrastructure, the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) is set to close for four years by the end of this year for extensive redevelopment. This development is part of a broader initiative by the Railway Ministry, which began in 2013, to renovate 1,300 railway stations across the country.



The New Delhi Railway Station, a critical hub that accommodates approximately 600,000 passengers daily, is slated for a phased redevelopment to minimise disruption.

While the exact date of closure has yet to be confirmed, the station is expected to shut down operations at the year’s end. The redevelopment process, initially intended to be completed in a single phase, will now be executed in stages to enhance efficiency and reduce inconvenience.

As part of the transition, several alternative arrangements have been proposed to reroute trains to different stations. Trains that typically travel to east India will now be directed to Anand Vihar Station.

Sarai Rohilla Station will accommodate trains heading towards Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, trains bound for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat will be diverted to Delhi Cantt and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations.

Additionally, Ghaziabad Station is being considered as a potential new destination for some of the trains.

Despite these preliminary plans, official confirmations are still pending. The Railway Ministry aims to finalise and announce the details soon, ensuring passengers are well-informed and experience a smooth transition during the redevelopment phase.

The ambitious redevelopment project aims to transform the New Delhi Railway Station into a state-of-the-art facility with improved infrastructure and amenities.

According to reports, the station could remain closed for up to four years once redevelopment begins.

The comprehensive upgrade seeks to enhance passenger experience and capacity, aligning with the government’s vision of modernising the national railway network.

The decision to redevelop NDLS was discussed during the 2023 budget session, where the Railway Ministry presented detailed plans for the project.

The forthcoming official announcement is expected to outline the final train relocation plans and provide clear guidance for passengers affected by the station’s temporary closure.

As the year progresses, the Railway Ministry will continue to update the public on the redevelopment progress and the new operational plans for trains.