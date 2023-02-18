New Delhi Municipal Council to organise musical event to celebrate India’s G-20 Presidency

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a musical event at Nehru Park here on Sunday to celebrate India’s G-20 Presidency. “The musical events on the G-20 theme are held in beautiful serene settings of Nehru Park where the audience can enjoy a free live performance of renowned and upcoming artists,” said an NDMC official. “India is deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, and the G-20 Presidency would be a watershed moment in her history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the wellbeing of all, and in doing so, will manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is One Family),” the official said.