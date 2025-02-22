‘New Delhi govt will focus on development of rural areas’

New Delhi: Bawana MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, who has been inducted into the newly formed Delhi Cabinet,

on Friday said he would prioritise the development of rural areas as a minister.

Singh who got the social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections departments in the Delhi government said he understands the challenges ahead. “Having lived here, I know the issues firsthand. Development will be prioritised,” he said. Singh assured that rural areas, which played a crucial role in his election win, would see significant progress. “I consider the votes I received as a blessing from the people and I will ensure that development reaches every corner,” he added.