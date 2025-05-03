New deadline for Noida Int’l Airport set for June 30, 2025

Greater Noida: After multiple missed deadlines, the concessionaire of Noida International Airport has now proposed a new completion date of June 30, 2025. The project was originally scheduled to be finished by September 29, 2024.

To accelerate progress, around 2,000 additional workers will be deployed from other sites, according to a senior Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) official.

Airport CEO Dr Arunvir Singh stated that the international terminal is nearly complete, with only fire-resistant roof cloth installation pending. The domestic and cargo terminals are ready, and most infrastructure—including escalators, lifts, baggage systems, and all 10 aerobridges—has been installed. The terminal’s façade is 80 per cent complete.

The Airport Authority of India has finished the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and the runway and apron are ready. Work on the internal road to the Yamuna Expressway and treatment plants remains pending, though temporary solutions

have been arranged.