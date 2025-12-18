New DCHFC office in Rohini as Delhi pushes affordable home loans

New Delhi: In a move aimed at making home ownership more accessible for Delhiites, the Delhi government has announced the expansion of the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DCHFC) to provide affordable, transparent and hassle-free housing loans, especially for middle-income and economically weaker sections. As part of the expansion, a new DCHFC office will open in Rohini next month, marking the second such office in the capital after Siri Fort.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh with senior officials of DCHFC, where the corporation’s performance, loan disbursement, recovery status, financial health and future roadmap were discussed in detail. Directions were also issued to work on plans for opening DCHFC offices at other suitable locations across the city. Speaking at the meeting, Singh said the cooperative sector had suffered due to years of neglect. “The priority of the present Delhi Government is to ensure that middle-income groups, economically weaker sections and members of cooperative housing societies get housing loans at affordable interest rates,” he said, adding that instructions to open new DCHFC branches had been issued “for the first time in Delhi”.

Highlighting the significance of the Rohini office, the minister said it would directly benefit residents of North-West Delhi and adjoining areas. He also stressed the need to strengthen public outreach. “Publicity efforts must be made more effective so that maximum people can benefit from these schemes,” Singh said, directing officials to ensure the smooth functioning of the new office and prepare a practical expansion plan.

The minister further said the corporation would be technologically strengthened to make the loan approval process “simpler, time-bound and transparent”, reiterating that fulfilling the dream of owning a home through cooperation remains a top priority of the government. Under its individual loan category, DCHFC provides financial assistance for buying or renovating homes, including cooperative societies, DDA allotments, freehold properties, and loans for

infrastructure and sustainability projects.