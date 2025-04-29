‘New dawn’ in JNU: ABVP

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has hailed its breakthrough in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections as a “new dawn of nationalism.” After nearly a decade, ABVP’s Vaibhav Meena won the post of Joint Secretary, securing 1,518 votes and narrowly defeating AISA’s candidate. Meena, from a tribal farming background, declared the victory a triumph for students who believe in education’s role in nation-building and cultural identity. The ABVP also won 24 out of 46 councillor seats, marking a significant shift in bastions.