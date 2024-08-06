New CPRO for Northern Railway: Himanshu Upadhyay takes the helm

NEW DELHI: In a recent development , Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, a distinguished officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) from the 2007 Civil Services batch, has been appointed as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway. The announcement was made today, marking a significant transition in the railway’s public relations leadership.



Prior to his new role, Upadhyay served as the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway based in Prayagraj. His extensive experience and notable contributions in the railway sector have earned him a reputation as a capable and efficient officer.

Upadhyay hails from Ambedkarnagar and completed his early education in Almora. He pursued his post-graduate studies in Economics from Allahabad University, where he was an inmate of the renowned Dr. Amarnath Jha Hostel. Over the years, Upadhyay has held several key positions in North Central Railway, showcasing his adept management and operational skills.

His roles have included Divisional Operations Manager in Jhansi, Senior Divisional Operations Manager (General) for Prayagraj Division, Senior Divisional Operations Manager for Agra, and Deputy Chief Traffic Manager cum Station Director in Kanpur. As the new CPRO of Northern Railway, Upadhyay aims to improve public relations and communication strategies using his extensive experience. He anticipates bringing a fresh perspective to stakeholder engagement and media relations. Upadhyay expressed excitement about his role, aiming to ensure transparent and effective communication between the railway and the public.