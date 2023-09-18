New Airport Express Metro will now run at blazing 120 kmph speed

New Delhi: The new Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will now operate at a blazing speed of 120 kilometres per hour.



This significant enhancement in the speed of India’s fastest Metro corridor, transitioning from 90 kmh to 120 kmh, stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and steadfast execution by DMRC’s dedicated engineering team in collaboration with various government agencies and domain experts.

DMRC undertook a colossal task, involving the replacement of over 2.6 lakh tension clamps along the entire corridor. This work primarily transpired during nighttime, between 11 PM and 7 AM, to ensure minimal disruption to daily services. Over 100 workers were deployed.

Prior to the massive overhaul, the effectiveness of these clamps underwent rigorous testing on a dedicated trial track spanning one kilometre.

Advanced instruments were employed to measure various factors, including vibrations and stresses on the rails, at varying speeds.

DMRC successfully completed this project in a mere six months, despite the initial projected timeline of 18 months.

A state-of-the-art system, featuring 3D accelerometers and strain sensors, was introduced to continuously monitor vibrations and strains on the tracks at different speed levels.

Oscillation monitoring was conducted across the spectrum, from 90 kmh to 120 kmh, to ensure smooth movement at higher speeds.

The meticulous scrutiny extended to the signalling infrastructure, necessitating verification of all software and safety certifications for the main system and subsystems at these elevated speeds.

Thorough interface testing was carried out with rolling stock and passenger information systems, ensuring seamless coordination.

The operation of Passenger Screen Doors (PSDs) in harmony with train movement was scrutinised, alongside exhaustive testing of all signalling equipment over a two-month period.

In the non-revenue hours, the Overhead Equipment (OHE) system was modified to accommodate train speeds of 120 kmh. After these intensive efforts, DMRC increased the operational speed of Metro trains on the Airport Express Line to 100 kmh on March 22, 2023, and further to 110 kmh on June 22, 2023.

This dramatic acceleration in train speed has tangible benefits for commuters.

The journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 now takes approximately 21 minutes, a 3-minute reduction from the previous travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector – 21.

The estimated travel time between New Delhi and Terminal–3 Airport has been reduced to approximately 15 minutes and 30 seconds, down from slightly over 18 minutes.