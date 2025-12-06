New ‘AI Grind’ initiative to power up student AI learning

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced the launch of ‘Delhi AI Grind’, a new initiative aimed at equipping students with Artificial Intelligence skills to tackle real-world challenges. Introduced under the New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), the programme seeks to strengthen innovation and problem-solving abilities among young learners across the national Capital.

The initiative, which will run from December to March, will be implemented across all education districts. It is open to students aged 10 to 25, with mandatory participation for students of classes 6 to 9 and class 11. The Department of Education, along with the Higher and Technical Education department, will lead the programme in collaboration with the ViSV Foundation. School innovation councils and NEEEV-designated teachers will also mentor students throughout the training.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), all schools have been directed to register on the official Delhi AI Grind website. They must also nominate five student campus ambassadors by December 8. These ambassadors will help coordinate activities and mobilise participation within their schools.

The initiative will begin with school-level “mini-grind” sessions starting December 15, followed by internal assessments to shortlist candidates. Students who qualify will then move on to district-level and later state-level selection rounds, where they will be

evaluated on creativity, problem-solving approaches and AI application skills.

Officials said the programme is designed to give students hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and encourage them to build innovative solutions to community and societal problems. By integrating AI learning into the school ecosystem, the Delhi government aims to foster a new generation of youth innovators and strengthen the city’s entrepreneurial environment.

The launch of Delhi AI Grind marks another step in the government’s effort to expand tech-based learning and prepare students for future opportunities in digital and AI-driven fields.