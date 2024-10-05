New 80 MLD water treatment plant opened in Sec 123

Noida: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority Lokesh M inaugurated the newly constructed 80 MLD (million liters per day) water treatment plant within the premises of Sector-123, Sewage Treatment Plant on Friday.

Officials report that the new state-of-the-art facility will significantly improve the quality of treated water and reduce turbidity, allowing for better control of BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) and COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) levels to meet established standards. Work is also underway to lay treated water pipelines in Sectors 74, 76,

77, 78, 73, and 75.