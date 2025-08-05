‘New 45-metre road to link Sector-46 and 99 in 15 days’

Noida: The Noida Authority has started working faster to build a 45-meter wide straight road between Sector-46 and Sector-99. Officials say that the road will be ready in the next 15 days. This new road will make travel easier for people in this area.

Earlier, the construction work had stopped for a long time. This was because some parts of the land were blocked by shops, nurseries, and other encroachments near the Voda Mahadev Temple in Sector-100. These structures had been there for many years and were built in the middle of the road area. Two days ago, the Noida Authority removed all these illegal constructions.

After removing the encroachments, the road work has started again. A section of around 65 meters was incomplete due to the unavailability of land, but now the authority has cleared the area and will finish it.

Right now, vehicles coming from Sector-46, 48, and 49 take a longer route. They go near the Voda Mahadev Temple, then pass the Sector-100 traffic signal in front of the Pratik Edifice Society, and continue towards the Hajipur Chauraha signal. This detour causes traffic jams and delays.

Once the new road is completed, vehicles will be able to move directly from Sector-46 and 100 to Sector-99. This will save time and reduce traffic pressure on nearby roads.

The Noida Authority is working hard to complete this project quickly. Residents and commuters are hopeful that the new road will improve daily travel and ease

congestion in the area.