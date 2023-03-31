Neurosurgeon & 4 others held for extorting patients

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five accused persons, including a practising neurosurgeon of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the officials said on Thursday.



The accused persons have been identified as Dr Manish Rawat, Avnesh Patel, Manish Sharma, Deepak Khattar and Kuldeep.

Deepak Khattar is the proprietor of Kanishka Surgical, New Delhi while Manish Rawat is a neurosurgeon practising in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, the officials said.

According to the senior officials, the CBI registered a case on Wednesday against the accused persons on certain allegations including bribery.

It was alleged that the neurosurgeon at Safdarjung Hospital in conspiracy with others (acting as middlemen), including a proprietor of a private (surgical) shop near Safdarjung Hospital, was indulging in illegal activities and taking money for giving medical advice and conducting surgery and bypassing laid down rules regarding treatment in Safdarjung Hospital.

It was further alleged that bribes of Rs 1,15,000,

Rs 55,000 and Rs 30,000 were recently taken in three different instances from the attendants of patients of the said doctor through a middleman in the bank account of another private person. The same was allegedly done at the directions of said doctor.

It was also alleged that the accused doctor was laundering his illegally earned money through companies, being managed by a private person, the official mentioned.

Later, searches were conducted at various places, including Delhi and UP, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, digital devices etc. Further investigation is under process, the official added.