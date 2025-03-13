Nephrologist lists foods to avoid for kidney patients

NEW DELHI: Dr. Himanshu Verma, department head of Nephrology at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, taught kidney patients vital precautions for the care of kidneys on World Kidney Day. Dr. Verma stated clearly that kidney patients ought to be most careful about their food, most specifically during seasons of change.

They should not eat much salt, and even hot and high-salt items like pickles, papad, and namkeen, Dr. Verma suggested avoiding them. Cold drinks must be avoided by them, as well as so-called healthy products like sauce, jam, jellies, and also any type of juice. In addition, he cautioned that if there is body swelling, the patient must not take too much fluid, like tea, coffee, milk, watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, and coconut water. He added that fruits like guava (seedless), apples, and papaya are okay to be taken in a limited quantity of about 100-150 grams daily.

Leafy green vegetables must be blanched before cooking, and then the water used for blanching must be discarded. He also cautioned me not to eat tomatoes and lemons. Milk consumption must be restricted to 300-400 ml a day, with the cream being taken out.

Regarding protein consumption, Dr. Verma said that kidney patients can consume a bowl of lentils every day without eating meat on the same day. He did not suggest red meat like goat or buffalo meat but gave the go-ahead for egg whites, fish, and chicken in small amounts. He also advised against cashews, raisins, almonds, dates, and dried figs because they are high in potassium. Dr. Verma concluded by emphasising the need for these restrictions in maintaining kidney health. “Health is wealth, and if we follow these precautions, we can safeguard our kidney patients and keep them healthy,” he said.