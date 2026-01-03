Nepal Police delegation visits Delhi Police HQ

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday hosted a visiting delegation from Nepal Police at the Police Headquarters in New Delhi as part of a foreign study tour aimed at strengthening cross-border cooperation and sharing best policing practices.

The delegation, consisting of 17 student officers and 8 instructor officers, is on an international exposure visit under Nepal’s Police Leadership and Staff Course designed to develop future law enforcement leaders.

Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Satish Golchha interacted with the officers and briefed them on policing strategies adopted in the national capital. He discussed approaches to maintaining law and order in a complex metropolitan environment and shared his experience in handling challenging situations.

The visiting officers were apprised of initiatives taken by Delhi Police to enhance transparency, efficiency and community engagement.

Special Commissioner of Police Atul Katiyar, who heads the Training Division, briefed the delegation about training methodologies, curriculum design and infrastructure available for new recruits and in-service personnel.

Senior officials from the Delhi Police Academy, including Joint Director Asif Mohd Ali and Deputy Director Mohammad Ali, were also present during the interaction, which focused on professional development and institutional collaboration. The delegation undertook a guided tour of the Police Headquarters where they visited the Social Media Centre, Fitness Lounge, Knowledge Centre (Library), PFWS Store and other offices to gain a first-hand understanding of operational and welfare facilities.

As part of their ongoing training schedule, the visiting officers are also expected to tour police stations and traffic circles in the coming days to observe field-level functioning.