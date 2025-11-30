Nelson Mandela Marg: One dead, two injured in high-speed Mercedes crash

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man driving a Mercedes was detained after a high-speed crash on Nelson Mandela Marg in the early hours of Sunday left one man dead and two others critically injured.

Police were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

According to the police, the fatal accident occurred around 2:33 am on November 30, prompting an immediate response from Vasant Kunj North Police Station after a PCR call reported the collision.

The luxury SUV veered out of control and slammed into a pole opposite a mall on the stretch towards Vasant Vihar, where the three victims—all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall—were standing at an auto stand.

The impact caused grievous injuries to the group, who were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital by the responding team.

Doctors declared Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, as brought dead during the medical examination. The other two injured men remain admitted and are undergoing treatment.

The driver was apprehended at the spot. At the time of the crash, he was accompanied by his wife and elder brother. A preliminary inquiry suggests the vehicle lost control after encountering a diversion on the road, prompting the driver to swerve and collide with the pole where the victims were waiting.

Police said Shivam had been returning home from a wedding when the accident took place. Investigators further revealed that the Mercedes G63 involved in the crash belongs to his friend, Abhishek, who was not present in the vehicle.

The scene showed the SUV severely damaged, indicating the intensity of the impact. Authorities are examining whether speeding or any other negligence contributed to the loss of control.

The condition of the road, visibility at the time, and any potential impairment factors are also being assessed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have initiated appropriate legal proceedings and stated that further action will follow based on medical reports, the vehicle’s mechanical inspection, and eyewitness accounts. The incident has once again raised concerns over late-night speeding and road safety on the Nelson Mandela Marg stretch, an area that has witnessed several serious accidents in recent years.