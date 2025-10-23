‘Neki Ki Diwaar’ encourages citizens to donate, recycle

NEW DELHI: In a commendable step towards fostering compassion and environmental sustainability, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up a ‘3R Centre / Neki Ki Diwaar’ at its housing complex in Bapu Dham, encouraging citizens to donate usable items such as clothes, shoes, books, toys, and other essentials for the underprivileged.

The initiative, inspired by the principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle (3R), seeks to bridge the gap between those who have excess and those in need, while also promoting mindful consumption. Residents can now drop off their old or new belongings at the centre, where NDMC officials and volunteers ensure proper segregation and distribution among the needy.

An NDMC official said, “The idea behind the ‘Neki Ki Diwaar’ is simple to transform unused items into instruments of goodwill. Instead of discarding belongings, citizens can give them a new purpose by helping others.”

The initiative has received an encouraging response from residents of nearby areas, with several families already donating winter clothes, school bags, and children’s books. The collected items will be distributed through local welfare associations and NGOs associated with NDMC’s community outreach programmes.

Officials added that such drives not only contribute to social welfare but also support NDMC’s broader sustainability goals by reducing waste generation. The civic body plans to replicate the 3R Centre model in other residential colonies and commercial areas of New Delhi in the coming months.

By combining empathy with environmental consciousness, the NDMC’s Neki Ki Diwaar stands as a symbol of shared responsibility reminding Delhiites that even small acts of kindness can make a lasting difference.