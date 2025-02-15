Neighbour rapes minor girl in Karawal Nagar: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area, police said on Friday. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and an investigation started, they said. “The girl reported that the incident occurred around noon,” an officer said.

She said the accused neighbour called her to a house in Karawal Nagar under the pretence of some work. When she arrived, the accused forced himself on her and raped her.

The girl was immediately taken for a medical examination at GTB Hospital. She also underwent counselling, the officer said.

The police registered an FIR based on her statement and the medical report.The accused was apprehended.