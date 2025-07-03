Neighbour burnt alive over threats

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an individual for the gruesome murder of the neighbor over threatening the accused and his elder brother.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the Narela Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Sumit (27) son of Diwan Singh resident of SwatantraNagar, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

According to the police, on June 29, 2025, a PCR call was received at Narela Police Station regarding a half-burnt unidentified body found in an open field behind Bharat Mata School, near the Narela-Bawana Flyover.

ASI Narendra promptly reached the scene and discovered the charred remains of a young male, later identified as Kapil Dahiya alias Kartik, aged around 19–20 years, by his father, Mahipal, a resident of Swatantra Nagar, Narela.

Notable observations included a protruding tongue and partially burnt clothes, with the deceased lying near a half-burnt motorcycle. A case under an FIR under sections 103(1)/238(b) BNS was registered.

Acting on instructions from the DCP Outer North, two teams led by SHO Rajender Singh and supervised by ACP Narela and DCP Hareshwar V. Swami were constituted.

With the help of technical surveillance and secret information, they traced and detained the main accused, Sumit, son of Diwan Singh, from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

During interrogation, Sumit confessed to the murder and revealed the involvement of two accomplices, Vishal and Harish.

He stated that the deceased, a neighbor, frequently issued threats and abused him and his elder brother, leading them to plan the murder out of fear for their safety. Sumit also led the police to recover his mobile phone and the clothes he wore during the crime.

The accused is currently on a two-day police remand. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining co-accused and recover the deceased’s mobile phone.

This prompt and effective action by the Narela police has brought some measure of solace to the victim’s family and demonstrated the department’s resolve to uphold justice and maintain public trust.