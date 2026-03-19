Neglected Barapullah bridge gets new life after restoration

NEW DELHI: The 400-year-old Barapullah Bridge, which had fallen into a dilapidated state after years of neglect as recently as 2024, has been restored to its former glory by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).



Located beneath the modern Barapullah flyover and behind the Nizamuddin railway station, the historic structure underwent a two-phase restoration project, which has now been completed, ASI officials said. Today, the Mughal-era bridge stands rejuvenated, offering a rare glimpse into the past amid dense urban sprawl.

Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist in the ASI’s Delhi circle, told PTI that the first phase of the work, which was the removal of large quantities of debris, had begun in January 2025 and the second phase, involving structural restoration, was completed between October 2025 and February 2026.

“The structure now mostly resembles the original Mughal structure and is open for the public to visit,” he said.

The restoration process began after a site visit by then-Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in August 2024. At the time, the bridge had nearly merged with the adjoining Madrasi Colony in Jangpura-B, with its passage encroached upon and converted into a makeshift marketplace, its historical significance largely forgotten.

The Barapullah drain flowing beneath the bridge had also become choked with untreated sewage, adding to the effects of heavy urbanisation.

On Wednesday, however, the bridge presented a starkly different picture.

ASI removed layers to reveal original Delhi quartzite, repaired the central pathway and rebuilt damaged or missing piers in Mughal design after clearing encroachments.

The bridge, now lower, secured with gates, shows a steep slope. Once a key Mughal route, it stands restored amid urbanisation, with the Barapullah drain still under monitoring.