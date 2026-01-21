Neglect and decay plague Delhi Police staff quarters, residents flag concerns

NEW DELHI: The condition of Delhi Police staff quarters across the national capital is steadily deteriorating, with residents alleging prolonged neglect, poor maintenance and serious safety concerns that have rendered many government-allotted accommodations increasingly unlivable.

Police personnel and their families say that despite repeated complaints, basic issues such as leaking ceilings, damaged bathrooms, termite infestations and waterlogging remain unresolved for months, adding to their daily hardship.

According to residents, even registering maintenance complaints has become a challenge. Many officers claim they are forced to make repeated follow-ups with the concerned departments, often receiving only temporary fixes or no response at all. “After a hectic day of duty, a police official cannot be expected to handle ceiling leaks or bathroom repairs on his own,” said one officer, expressing frustration over the lack of institutional support. He added that staff quarters, meant to provide relief and stability, have instead become a source of stress.

Structural decay has emerged as one of the most alarming issues. Several residents reported widespread termite infestations that are gradually weakening walls, doors and wooden fixtures. “Termites are eating the building from inside, and in many places the walls have become hollow,” said a resident, adding that the quarters are no longer suitable for families. Water seepage, cracked ceilings and outdated drainage systems have further worsened living conditions.

Persistent waterlogging and sewer-related problems, particularly during the monsoon, have compounded the situation. A sewer cleaner deployed at one of the staff housing complexes said, “Every 15 days, I have to come and clean the sewer. During the rainy season, the problem becomes very severe.” He attributed the frequent blockages to ageing pipelines and the absence of preventive maintenance.

Emotional distress among families living in these quarters is also growing. One Delhi Police personnel expressed regret over his decision to house his parents in the government accommodation. Residents of Delhi Police staff quarters, including elderly family members, face unsafe, poorly maintained conditions. Termites, water leakages, and ignored complaints in older colonies have raised concerns, prompting officers to urge authorities for urgent, comprehensive action to ensure safe, dignified housing.