NEET-UG: Over 1,400 govt school students clear exams, says Min

New Delhi: More than 1,400 students from Delhi government schools have qualified the NEET-UG this year, Education minister Atishi said on Friday.

The results for the medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

Atishi said at a press conference that 1,414 students from Delhi government schools qualified the NEET-UG this year.

The number has been increasing year after year. In 2020, a total of 569 students had qualified, Atishi said and added that this year’s figure is almost two-and-a-half times higher.

She said 255 students from the STEM stream of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s flagship Dr BR Ambedkar School

of Specialised Excellence appeared for NEET-UG and 243 of them qualified.

“I think no school in the entire country or any big institute with big advertisements would have had such a great success rate of 95 per cent. This year, the students of 12 Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, where students prepare for medical exams in the STEM stream, appeared for NEET. Of these, six schools have got 100 per cent result — every student who appeared for NEET qualified,” Atishi said.

“The Delhi chief minister keeps saying that for any country to develop, it is important for the government to provide good education to every child, whether they come from a rich family or a poor family. I am happy that in Delhi, a child from even the poorest of poor families can now not only dream but also fulfil them,” she added.