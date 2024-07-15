NEET scam has resulted in lack of confidence and eroded trust

New Delhi: As the NEET 2024 controversy unfolds, marred with allegations of paper leaks and exam irregularities; it has left the students who had hoped to take the NEET-UG in 2025 grappling with heightened stress, lack of confidence and anxiety. Students between the age group 17-19, including those planning to re-appear next year, mentioned the shaken trust in the examination process, leading to concerns about the integrity of their own future.



Saima Gauha, 18, resident of Kalkaji, who completed her schooling in 2023 and attempted NEET in both 2023 and 2024, may appear again next year. She expressed her frustration: “When I got the answer key and tallied the marks, I was getting 550. My worst-case scenario rank was around 70,000, but after the results, it went beyond 150,000. I was confident that with a year of hard work, I could score 650-700. But after seeing all this scam and corruption, and no one accepting that the paper was leaked, there is so much unpredictability that I’m scared to consider another year drop.”

Another aspirant who has moved from Bhopal to Delhi for NEET 2025 preparations, Amit Kumar, 16, echoed similar sentiments: “There is so much uncertainty.” He added, “Looking at the seniors, it feels that regardless of much hard work we put in, it won’t matter unless we have money or sources because the government is not serious.”

When Saima decided to reappear for NEET this year, she was determined that her hard work would be the only deciding factor. However, now she feels disillusioned. She said, “There used to be a passion that I wanted to be a doctor, and if not this year, I’ll clear the exams next year. Now, there is confusion, self doubt and confidence is non-existent.”

The impact extends beyond students to parents and educators. Tutors and coaching institutes are trying to reassure students, but the trust deficit is hard to bridge. “The allegations of paper leaks have demoralized many students,” said a senior tutor at a leading NEET coaching institute, requesting anonymity. “It’s challenging to keep their spirits up when they fear the system might fail them.”

Madeeha Sahar, 19, from Shaheen Bagh, has attempted NEET three times in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Despite scoring above 650, she has no option but to take another year off. “I’ll aim for 720 next year because of the uncertainty. Obviously, students will protest. If you are scoring 650 and still not getting a college, what is the use of all this?” she said.

Mental health experts stress the need for accountability from authorities due to the impact of scams on students’ careers and mental health. A frustrated student sought help from Dr. Arti Singh, a senior psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She noted that corruption leads to demotivation, poor concentration, and procrastination. Students may shift to careers seen as more transparent. To cope, Dr. Singh advises communicating feelings with family, friends, or tutors, and seeking counseling.