NEET paper solver gang busted in Delhi, 4 held

NEW DELHI: In a significant breakthrough against cheating in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024, the Special Staff of New Delhi District has arrested four persons involved in the paper-solving racket.



Among those arrested are two MBBS students from government medical colleges, the officials informed on Saturday.

Accused persons have been identified as Kishor Lal (27) a resident of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, Prabhat Kumar (37) a resident of Bihar’s Patna, Sumit Mandoliya a resident of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, while Krishan Kesarwani a native of Prayagraj (UP). Sumit and Krishan are persuing MBBS from govt colleges of West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

DCP New Delhi Devesh Mahla stated that the arrests came following an incident on May 5, 2024, during the NEET exam at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Mehta Vidyalaya in New Delhi, where two students were caught with mismatched biometric data.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Tilak Marg police station under sections 419/420/468/471/34 IPC, leading to the arrest of the alleged proxy students Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the case was transferred to the Special Staff, New Delhi District, which formed a dedicated team under the leadership of Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta. The team, comprising several officers, embarked on a comprehensive operation to unravel the intricate network behind the cheating scam, Mahla said.

Utilising a combination of technical surveillance and on-ground raids across Delhi, Alwar, Jaipur, and Noida, the team made significant progress. Through relentless efforts and meticulous investigation, the masterminds behind the operation, identified as Prabhat Kumar and Kishor Lal, were located and apprehended in a Noida hotel, Mahla mentioned.

The accused individuals, Kishor Lal and Prabhat Kumar were involved in manipulating the admissions process through illicit means.

Additionally, Sumit Mandoliya and Krishan Kesarwani were found to be active participants in the racket, the official confirmed.