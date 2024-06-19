NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fierce protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged scam in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test exam. Leading the charge, AAP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, burned copies of the NEET paper, demanding the cancellation of the exam and strict punishment for those involved in the scam.



AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the Modi government of corruption, claiming that the NEET results, initially

scheduled for June 14, were released ten days early on June 4 to coincide with the Lok Sabha election results, thus diverting media attention. “This is Modi government’s corruption, future of 24 lakh children has been messed with, exam should be cancelled and accused must be given strict punishment,” Singh declared. Highlighting the broader issue of recurring exam paper leaks, Singh stated, “Youth are being stabbed in back by

bringing ‘Agniveer Scheme.’ For how long will young generation keep quiet?” He assured that AAP MPs would address this issue in Parliament.

Gopal Rai, AAP’s Delhi State Convenor, echoed Singh’s sentiments, emphasising the government’s negligence towards youth. “In this government, every paper is being leaked. Youth and students of this country will have to come forward and raise their voice,”

Rai said. He promised nationwide protests on June 19 and continuous support from AAP for the affected students and their parents.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi Cabinet minister, revealed shocking details about the scam. “Around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh were taken from students for the question paper of NEET exam,” he alleged, adding that some candidates were given the exam paper a day in advance and even had their answer sheets tampered with by officials.

Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, criticised the Central government for its inaction and dismissive attitude.