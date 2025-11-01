Neeraj Semwal takes charge as MD of Delhi Transco Limited

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Neeraj Semwal of the AGMUT cadre (2003 batch) has recently assumed charge as the Managing Director of Delhi Transco Limited.

An alumnus of Garhwal University, Semwal holds degrees in Commerce and Law, along with a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad. Known as a dynamic and result-oriented administrator, he has held several key positions during his distinguished career across multiple Union Territories and states, including Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Delhi. His administrative experience spans a wide range of sectors, such as industrial development, land and revenue management, finance, taxation, and tourism. In Delhi, Semwal previously served as Managing Director of the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Additional CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, and Commissioner of Excise and Trade Tax, among other roles.

Alongside his new assignment at Delhi Transco Limited, Semwal currently holds multiple additional charges, including Secretary (Revenue), Secretary (Power), Secretary (Land and Building), Chairman of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited, Pragati Power Corporation, and CMD of the Delhi Power Company.