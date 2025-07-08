Neeraj Bawana gang member held: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an illegal arms supplier and a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The accused has been identified as Sonu alias Sillu alias Sheenu (34) son of Satbir resident of Masterwadi, Mudh, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the police, the arrest was made by a team of Special Cell/SWR, led by Inspectors Manender Singh, Neeraj Kumar, and Sundeep Yadav under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt.

Acting on specific intelligence about Sonu’s whereabouts, the team tracked him to Masterwadi, Mudh, Mumbai.

He was apprehended on July 2 and presented before the ACJM, Borivali, where his transit remand was obtained. Local police authorities were also informed of the arrest.

Sonu, originally a resident of Panipat, Haryana, had shifted his base to Mumbai to evade the police dragnet. He had also changed his identity and was working as a driver.

According to police, he remained in contact with other members of the Neeraj Bawana gang and was actively participating in their operations.

His involvement came to light during the investigation of a 2022 case when police arrested his associate, Sachin from Bawana, and recovered four country-made pistols, two magazines, 79 live cartridges, and five barrel cleaning rods.

These items were found hidden in two vehicles. Sonu managed to flee at the time and was declared a proclaimed offender by the

court in April 2023.

During interrogation, Sonu revealed he had studied up to Class 10 and became involved in criminal activities through his association with the gang. He had procured illegal arms for them and remained in contact with two absconding co-accused, Arvind and Deepak Pakasma, who are

believed to be abroad.