NEEEV push: Govt bets on entrepreneurship in schools

New Delhi: Reinforcing its focus on innovation-driven and future-ready education, the Delhi government on Wednesday highlighted the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem being nurtured in government schools through the NEEEV programme. Education Minister Ashish Sood attended the NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision) Zonal Level Event at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti



Bagh–I, where students showcased projects aimed at solving real-life problems.

A total of 46 students selected from different zones presented their ideas and early-stage ventures developed under the NEEEV initiative, which seeks to promote creativity, problem-solving skills and entrepreneurship among students of Classes 8 to 12.

Addressing the students, Sood congratulated them for their efforts and said the programme reflects the government’s commitment to practical and experiential learning. “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is continuously working towards promoting quality, practical and future-oriented education,” he said, adding that “the NEEEV programme is a significant step in this direction.” Highlighting India’s startup journey, the minister said, “Before 2014, there were only a handful of startups in the country, whereas today more than two lakh startups are actively operating across

India.” He stated Delhi is now nurturing a similar mindset among school students.

Sood said nearly 1.5 lakh students from around 1,000 Delhi government schools worked on more than 30,000 innovative ideas during the academic year. “This was not merely about pitching ideas; it was a process of learning to think creatively, imagine boldly and build self-confidence,” he said. He added that around 5,000 teams received financial assistance of Rs.20,000 each, amounting to nearly Rs.10 crore. “This funding was not given with the expectation that every idea would succeed, but to instil belief in children that their ideas are possible and that the government stands firmly with them,” he said.