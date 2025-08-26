Need to work with principle of ‘nation first, party second’: CM

New Delhi: The two-day All India Speakers’ Conference concluded at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday with leaders across the political spectrum underscoring accountability, impartiality, and national interest as the guiding principles of Indian democracy.

Addressing the valedictory session, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The foundation of India’s democracy lies in sacrifice and struggle, and the foremost duty of every people’s representative must be to the nation.” She stressed that while differing opinions are the essence of democracy, unity in matters of public welfare and national interest is paramount. “Debates and discussions in legislatures must always remain centred on public welfare and the dignity of democracy,” she added, urging representatives to live by the principle of “Nation First, Party Second, Self Last.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Vitthalbhai Patel, the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, calling his legacy a beacon of democratic conduct. “Impartiality and fairness, as shown by Vitthalbhai Patel, remain the guiding light of Indian democracy,” Birla said. He noted that legislatures must embody transparency, accountability, and efficiency in law-making to meet citizens’ expectations. “Legislatures are not merely buildings of brick and stone, they are living institutions that embody the voice, aspirations, and democratic spirit of the people,” he remarked.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia described India as the “Mother of Democracy, rooted in centuries of deliberation.” He noted that India’s democratic model, recognised globally, shows how governance can function effectively for 1.4 billion people. Scindia praised innovations such as the National e-Vidhan Application and Delhi Assembly’s solar projects, urging young leaders to carry forward this democratic legacy.

Union Minister of Housing Manohar Lal Khattar highlighted the role of technology in good governance. He said, “The essence of democracy lies in transparency, accountability, and service to the people,” while cautioning against misuse of digital platforms.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta proposed a National Legislative Index to benchmark performance and enhance transparency. At Patel’s centenary, Gupta invoked his inclusive vision, while Meira Kumar stressed democracy’s incompatibility with caste. The conference ended with a call to reinforce India’s parliamentary traditions in the run-up to 2047.