Need to see gravity of contempt on tree felling in Delhi Ridge: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it needed to see the gravity of contempt after a plea alleged tree felling in Delhi Ridge area for widening of a road in violation of its orders.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, reserved its verdict on the contempt plea filed by one Bindu Kapurea, who alleged trees were cut despite top court’s last year’s March 4 order denying permission to the DDA. He said the fact of tree felling was suppressed from the court.

“We need to see the gravity of contempt in this matter. Whether the trees were felled for widening of road to the hospital, meant for paramilitary jawans, who serve in remote areas like in jungles or in Leh, where there are minimal medical facilities. Or, were the trees felled to widen the road for the benefit of affluent persons of the area,” said the bench.

It added the court needed to take a fresh look of the entire matter and wouldn’t be swayed by previous orders passed by different benches of the apex court on the issue.

“We need to take an independent approach on this issue. So, that we are not swayed by the earlier orders of the court or the view taken by the court. We would like to form our own view and finish off this matter,” the bench said.

Senior advocate Vikash Singh, appearing for Delhi Lieutenant Governor, said he had filed an affidavit and was not aware of court’s embargo on tree felling in the area.

He said irrespective of what had happened, the authorities would plant around 70,000 saplings to purge the contempt instead of the

mandated 5,340 saplings.

The bench said it would consider what needed to be done on the issue.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman, had said there was a 7.5-feet wide road but it was supposed to be widened to 15 feet to enable vehicles ferrying soldiers a hassle-free entry into the hospital.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Kapurea, said the contempt was not as simple as being projected and there was a deliberate violation of court orders apart from the suppression of crucial information about trees already being felled when the DDA sought court’s permission.

He alleged there were already three roads for the hospital but the authorities wanted to benefit the affluent

residing near the hospital.

Sankaranarayanan submitted a map of the area to claim the alignment of road was changed to enter into the forest area which led to felling of trees for widening

of the road.

The bench said it would examine all the aspects and pass the order on the issue.

In December last year, the top court asked for a list of affluent persons, who reportedly benefited from illegal tree felling in Delhi’s Ridge area and sought to know the site

plan for afforestation.

The Ridge, an Aravalli extension in Delhi, spans 7,784 hectares across four zones. The Supreme Court issued contempt notices to DDA officials over felling trees, allegedly 1,100, for road projects. Despite court refusals, tree cutting continued. Misleading affidavits and illegal actions remain under judicial scrutiny

by multiple benches.