Need stringent measures to tackle pollution in Delhi-NCR: Minister

New Delhi: In a key meeting, Environment minister Gopal Rai reiterated the need for stringent measures to tackle pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).



The meeting conducted through video conferencing involving Central and NCR State Environment Ministers, centered on discussing various factors contributing to pollution in the region.

Rai emphasised the importance of cooperation among NCR states to curb pollution and alleviate the severe air quality challenges that persist during the winter season. He presented a 7-point suggestion aimed at reducing pollution levels.

Highlighting the critical situation during the winter months, Rai stated, “The coming two months are very sensitive in terms of pollution. Whatever guidelines are issued, it is very important to implement them properly, otherwise proper results will not be achieved. Therefore, we have to create a proper system so that the guidelines issued can

be implemented effectively.”

Rai pointed to the Commission for Air Quality Management’s report, which revealed an increase in the number of good air quality days in Delhi. This progress underscores the positive impact of collaborative efforts to combat pollution. However, he cautioned that the challenge remains, particularly during the winter, and comprehensive measures are necessary.

As part of the 7-point suggestion, Rai advocated for public transport arriving from the NCR to Delhi to run on clean fuels such as CNG or electric, a step that could significantly reduce emissions. He urged NCR states to take decisive action against stubble burning, a major contributor to air pollution. Rai further called for the rapid transition of industrial units in NCR states to cleaner fuel sources like piped natural gas.

The Environment Minister also highlighted the importance of converting heavily polluting brick kilns in the region to more environmentally friendly zig-zag technology. To reduce reliance on diesel generators, he proposed ensuring 24-hour electricity availability in all housing societies in NCR states.

In line with Delhi’s own ban on firecrackers, Rai requested NCR states to enforce a complete prohibition on firecrackers, covering their licensing, production, storage, and sale.

Furthermore, Rai urged the concerned State Governments to divert non-destined vehicles on Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways from their starting points, reducing traffic and its associated emissions.

The minister concluded by emphasizing the collaborative nature of pollution control efforts, stating, “Pollution in Delhi and NCR can be reduced only with the cooperation of all the stakeholders.”