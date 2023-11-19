‘Need for in-depth understanding of laws to combat smuggling’

NEW DELHI: Addressing the FICCI-CASCADE Capacity Building Program for Police Officers,Vijay Singh, Director, Delhi Police Academy, underscored the extensive impact of illicit trade on children, families, and future generations.



Emphasising the crucial need for law enforcement to possess an in-depth understanding of the laws combating this menace, he highlighted the significant threat posed by criminals involved in smuggling and tax evasion, resulting in substantial revenue losses. Singh stressed the importance of officers distinguishing between counterfeit and authentic products, especially through effective brand identification.

As backbone of law enforcement, officers were urged to actively survey markets, collaborate with agencies, and gather intelligence. Singh stated that essential steps of heightening market awareness, fostering collaboration with agencies, and utilising resources like FICCI CASCADE to suppress trade of illicit goods.