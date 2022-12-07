Need 'blessings' of Centre, PM to improve Delhi: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here.



He also cautioned party workers and newly appointment councillors to not be egoistic, saying ego ruins everything.

"Ego has led to the toppling of many governments. All the AAP's ministers, MLAs and councillors should not become egoistic. The day you you let your ego rule, you will see a downfall. God will never forgive you," he told party workers.

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need the cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters here on Rouse Avenue.

Loud music and beats of dhol reverberated across the AAP office here which was decked up with colourful balloons as the party romped home victorious in the MCD polls. Workers danced to the beats of dhol and raised slogans hailing Kejriwal. As supporters and workers shouted 'Love You' to Kejriwal, he responded by saying ''I love you too''.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for voting his party to victory in the MCD polls and said it was their mandate that helped it defeat the "world's biggest and most negative party".

"Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a hardcore honest and working @ArvindKejriwalji win," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, targeting the BJP.

"For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he said.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the people of Delhi have replied to the BJP that it votes for the ones who do work and not for ones who engage in creating controversies and shaming others.

Chadha further added, "During its campaign for the elections, BJP brought in seven Chief Ministers, more than 17 Union Ministers and numerous MPs too. It even deployed ED and CBI to hamper our reputation. In spite of this, the people of Delhi have voted for AAP rejecting the many ploys of BJP." Chadha also said that this win has ensured overall control of AAP in the capital and the party will ensure that Delhi emerges as the best governed city in the world.

"This was a clear fight between AAP and BJP and in this fight AAP has defeated the BJP emerging as a winner," said Chadha.

On the occasion of victory, AAP Delhi convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said, "They decided to schedule the elections in such a way that the Gujarat state elections and the MCD elections would be held together to divert the manpower of AAP. But despite all of this, it is the people of Delhi who have forced the BJP to run away from the MCD. The people have shown them the exit gate from the corporation in Delhi. We want to tell the BJP that they can file as many false cases against AAP as they want to, as this is what they have been doing for several years now, anyway. We have never been afraid of them and even in the future we will never fear them."

While AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to those politicians who have tried to obstruct the developmental work of Arvind Kejriwal by filing false cases against leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. The people of Delhi have shown them that if this is the kind of politics that will continue against Arvind Kejriwal, then by the power of their vote the people will oust those political parties. So many cases were filed against AAP legislators, so many false cases, there were raids conducted to obstruct their work, but the people of Delhi through their vote have spoken and told the BJP that their son Arvind Kejriwal is "kattar imandaar".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was trying to poach newly-elected AAP councillors and asserted that none of them will fall prey to their "game".

He said the newly elected councillors have been instructed to record "such phone calls" in case they receive one.

"BJP's game has begun. Our newly elected councilors have started receiving phone calls. None of our councillors will be sold. We have told all our councillors that if they get a phone call or if someone comes to meet them, they should record those calls and meetings," he said in a tweet in Hindi.