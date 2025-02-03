Neb Sarai commuters struggle amid prolonged Metro construction

NEW DELHI: Daily commuting has become a nightmare for residents and workers in the Neb Sarai area of the Chhatarpur constituency, as ongoing metro construction and narrow roads continue to choke traffic.

The construction work, which has been underway for the past two years, has led to severe congestion, adding frustration to the lives of thousands of commuters.

The issue has been further exacerbated by frequent waterlogging, making roads nearly impassable during monsoons.

Many locals have expressed disappointment with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), citing its failure to address the persistent problem.

“The public has lost hope in the MCD due to daily waterlogging issues,” a local grocery store owner told Millennium Post, highlighting the worsening civic conditions.

The metro expansion project, intended to improve connectivity in the long run, has instead made travel highly inconvenient in the short term.

With roads narrowed due to construction barriers and ongoing excavation work, traffic bottlenecks have become an everyday occurrence. Office-goers, schoolchildren, and shopkeepers are among those facing the brunt of these delays.

Local residents claim that despite numerous complaints, no concrete measures have been taken to ease traffic flow or improve road conditions.

The frustration has grown to the extent that many believe authorities are indifferent to their daily struggles.

“This construction has been going on for two years now, and it has become a daily ordeal for us,” a commuter shared.

Amid these infrastructure woes, public dissatisfaction with politicians is also mounting. Many residents feel that elected representatives prioritise their political ambitions over public welfare.

“Politics is a dirty game. A politician can change his party for his profit, not for the public,” a resident told Millennium Post, voicing frustration with the current political scenario.

The lack of accountability and visible improvement in civic infrastructure has deepened distrust among citizens.

While the metro project promises better connectivity in the future, the present-day hardships have left many questioning the authorities’ planning and execution.

Despite widespread grievances, there seems to be no immediate respite for commuters. Authorities have yet to announce any interim solutions to mitigate traffic congestion or address drainage problems.

Until the metro project is completed, Neb Sarai residents are likely to continue grappling with traffic jams, poor road conditions, and waterlogging, issues that have turned daily commuting into an exhausting and frustrating ordeal.