Nearly 60 structures declared dangerous in MCD survey

New Delhi: Nearly 60 structures have been declared dangerous in a survey of buildings conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi recently, a senior official said on Monday. Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited the central control room of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday to take stock of the preparations, days after incessant rains left several areas in the city waterlogged.

The survey by the civic body began before the monsoon to identify such structures and take corrective measures. The exercise was undertaken till July 6. Because of unprecedented rain in Delhi, all engineering staff have been asked to keep a vigil on buildings and other structures in their zones, the MCD said. According

to a report of the survey shared by the MCD on Monday, 30,74,051 houses were surveyed across the 12 zones of the civic body.

Out of these, 57 structures were found dangerous — 41 by the maintenance department and 16 by the building department of the MCD, the report stated, adding 46 houses have been repaired — 19 by the maintenance department and 27 by the building department.

MCD officials said the desilting of drains under its jurisdiction has been completed. The civic body has 20,884 drains measuring less than 4 feet in width and the total length of these drains is about 665 km. There are 700 drains of width 4 feet and above under the MCD’s jurisdiction. The total length of such drains is 453.42 km. The civic body has removed 86027.29 metric tonnes of silt from such drains, officials said.