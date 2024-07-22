‘Nearly 20K people booked for permit violations’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Traffic Police has booked nearly 20,000 people for permit violations till mid July which was 45 per cent more as compared to the corresponding period last year, officials said on Sunday.



Kotwali and Daryaganj traffic circles were among the top ten in the list where such violations were maximum this year till July 15, they said.

“The Delhi Traffic Police booked 20,009 violators for permit violations, a significant rise from 13,751 in 2023. This marks an increase of nearly 45 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year,” the data showed.

According to the police, this rise can be attributed to stricter enforcement measures, and a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing non-compliance among commercial vehicle operators. Specialised teams have been deployed across the city to conduct regular checks at strategic locations, including major intersections, highways, and commercial hubs, they said. The police analysed the ten traffic circles with the highest permit violation challans issued till July 15.

This analysis identified frequent violation areas, enabling targeted enforcement to improve traffic rule adherence. The top ten circles in Delhi for violations this year are Kotwali (1,406), Daryaganj (1,279), Civil Lines (1,263), Madhu Vihar (1,123), Lajpat Nagar (1,020), Bhajanpura (980), Sadar Bazar (934), Kamla Market (802), Karol Bagh (754), and Nand Nagri (722).

“The crackdown on permit violations is part of a larger initiative to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion,” said a senior police officer.