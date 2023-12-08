Nearly 15L homes to be geo-tagged within two months: Mayor

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday announced that almost 15 lakh homes will be geo-tagged within two months.



According to the leaders of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, there are no databases within the corporation that hold information on the number of properties and taxpayers within their jurisdiction. As a result, inconvenience is faced by the people who pay taxes regarding inconsistencies and rebates since no data exists to prove the pending and paid amount.

To combat this gap and prevent further exploitation of people, the geo-tagging initiative has been launched, claimed the Mayor, adding that the initial focus will be on 4 lakh non-residential properties.

“The target is to complete the geo-tagging by January 31, 2024, assigning a unique address or code to each property. These properties will also receive exemptions in property tax. This project aims to streamline revenue collection processes and eliminate difficulties faced by taxpayers,” she stated.

Further, the leaders informed that unlike similar existing initiatives in Bangalore and Mumbai, the MCD did not have to incur any expenses for this. Satellite and other modern technologies will be used to access the properties in the national capital. Additionally, they claimed that almost 20,000 properties have been tagged in the last seven days.