Nearly 1,100 penalised for traffic violations in Noida

Noida: Nearly 1,100 people were penalised for flouting traffic rules and more than 500 were issued challans for consuming liquor in public places in Noida and Greater Noida in a crackdown by the police, officials said on Thursday.

A special operation was carried out on Wednesday night on the instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said.

Additional CP Anand Kulkarni supervised the crackdown for which 114 teams were strategically stationed across the three police zones — Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — of the district, a police spokesperson said.

“During the law enforcement campaign, a resounding message was sent, as a total of 1,088 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act for various traffic violations. The police took a firm stance against public consumption of alcohol, registering action against 524 individuals found consuming liquor in

public spaces. Additionally, 19 vehicles were seized due to non-compliance of traffic rules and regulations,” the spokesperson said.