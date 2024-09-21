Nearly 1,000 kg of firecrackers seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a general store owner and seized approximately one ton of illegal firecrackers.

An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Special Staff about the general store owner. The accused was identified as Jatin Agarwal (22) resident of Than Singh Nagar, Anand Parbat, Delhi. According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of a general store owner for storing and attempting to sell illegal fireworks.

The police operation was carried out following a tip-off received by Inspector Rohit Kumar, head of the Special Staff.

The team, under the supervision of ACP Suresh Khunga, raided Agarwal’s warehouse and recovered 995.410 kg of fireworks, consisting of 47 different types. The store owner did not possess the necessary license for storage or sale, nor did he have adequate safety measures in place, making the situation a significant public safety hazard.

Agarwal admitted that he had procured the fireworks from Pataudi, Haryana, about a week prior, intending to sell them during the upcoming festive season. Authorities confirmed that he had not

applied for any licenses required to store or sell such hazardous material legally.