NDMC’s Tulip Festival delights anthophiles with visual treat

New Delhi: The NDMC’s ‘Tulip Festival’, beginning Tuesday, has garnered the attention of nature lovers and anthophiles, with lawns of Shanti Path and several roundabouts in its vicinity decked up with thousands of red and white tulips imported from the Netherlands.

Those who wish to witness blooming of tulips may visit Shanti Path, Central Park, Children Park, Mandi House, 11 Murti, Windsor Place, Akbar Road, AIIMS Circle, and Palika Kendra, the civic body officials said.

A total of 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs were brought from the Netherlands and planted in the first week of January in Shanti Path lawns by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The blooming of tulips coincides with the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to be held on March 1-2.

Having said that, the major question arises that how can these spring flowers which require constant chilling temperatures survive in the fluctuating weather of the national capital.

Growing tulips in Delhi remained a distant dream until 2016 when NDMC officials took it upon themselves to give the residents the pleasure of watching the beautiful flower bloom in the city.

This was made possible through persistent efforts by the New Delhi Municipal Council and via technical interventions like breaking dormancy, the requirement of chilling temperature, and synchronising bloom.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhaya, who visited Shanti Path at Chankyapuri, said it is a spectacle to watch.