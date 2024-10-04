NDMC’s Suvidha Camp on Oct 5

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to hold its next Suvidha Camp on Saturday, October 5, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the NDCC Convention Centre, located on Jai Singh Road near Palika Kendra. The initiative aims to provide residents with information, facilitate services, and address grievances related to NDMC offerings.

Various department helpdesks will be present to assist residents, including those from Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Public Health, Horticulture, Property Tax, Education, and more. The camp will tackle issues such as electricity connections, property tax inquiries, birth and death certificates, and sanitation services.

This event is part of NDMC’s aim to enhance citizen engagement and improve service delivery. NDMC organises Suvidha Camps on the first Saturday of each month, creating a platform for residents, RWAs, and

service users to voice their concerns directly.