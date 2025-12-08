NDMC’s Suvidha Camp addresses over 60 grievances

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a comprehensive Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre on Jai Singh Road on aiming to streamline grievance redressal and enhance civic engagement among residents of the NDMC area. The initiative brought together citizens and officials for direct, transparent, and time-bound resolution of civic issues.

According to NDMC officials, a total of 64 grievances were formally received during the camp. Most complaints pertained to departments such as Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Taxation and Estate. In addition to the registered grievances, hundreds of residents and service users attended the camp to seek information about civic amenities and ongoing initiatives.

A key feature of the Suvidha Camp was the face-to-face interaction between citizens and departmental officials, ensuring clarity, accountability and faster solutions. Issues requiring policy-level interventions were explained to complainants along with tentative timelines for resolution. More than 100 officers and staff from 30 NDMC departments were present, and department heads personally supervised the help desks to ensure seamless coordination.

Beyond physical grievance redressal camps, NDMC highlighted the availability of its “Jan Suvidha Portal”, a contactless platform enabling citizens to lodge complaints, track their status, and share feedback on the redressal process. The portal, accessible via the NDMC website, is part of the council’s broader push towards digitising public services.

NDMC also continues to receive grievances through its official social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. These complaints are monitored regularly by department heads to ensure timely follow-up.