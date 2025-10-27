NDMC’s ‘Music in the Park’ enchants Delhi

New Delhi: An evening steeped in melody and tradition unfolded at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with SPIC MACAY, hosted a classical music concert under its celebrated series “Music in the Park.”

The tranquil greens of Nehru Park transformed into an open-air concert hall as noted sitarist Dhruv Bedi, accompanied by Akram Khan on the

tabla, opened the evening with soulful renditions that blended technical mastery with emotional depth.

The performance was followed by an evocative Hindustani vocal recital by Ms. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, accompanied by Vinay Mishra on harmonium and Yati Bhagwat on tabla. Together, their performances created an atmosphere of serenity and reverence, celebrating India’s timeless classical traditions.

Thousands of music lovers from across Delhi-NCR gathered to witness the concert, including diplomats, senior government and corporate officials, students, and regular park visitors. The audience was visibly enthralled as the artists explored different raagas, weaving a spell of rhythm and devotion under the starlit sky.

Set against the lush backdrop of Nehru Park often referred to as the “lungs of the capital” the evening paid tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage.