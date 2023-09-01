NDMC’s ICCC to ensure seamless execution of G20-related activities

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay explained the important role of its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to ensure seamless execution of G-20 Summit-related activities within their jurisdiction, on Friday.



Consisting of a 9.32 x 2.6 m monitoring console with 18 screens, the Command Centre was established in 2020 under the Smart City Project with an investment of Rs 65 crore. It is under 24x7 operation throughout the year and is handled by about 50 employees.

The ICCC can be used to remotely control the 16,000 smart lights installed across the areas, while simultaneously monitoring their status and getting alerts for faulty lights. It has also been programmed with a schedule for energy conservation, including dimming to avoid unnecessary wastage.

The Centre has a live vehicle tracking system for the 974 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bins, 16 C&D Waste and 6 Mechanical Road Sweeper Vehicles deployed, through which they can calculate daily distance travelled by each and get alerts if a vehicle exits NDMC jurisdiction.

Overground bins will also be monitored regarding their daily clearance status, through the ICCC, along with detecting deviations of garbage trucks from their approved routes and monitoring the waste level of underground bins, with alerts for cleaning.

It also has 20 sensors to monitor pollution, working according to CPCB

parameters like Temperature, Humidity, AQI, CO, CO2, NO2, SO2, PM10, and PM2.5.

While tracking parameter trends, it will notify relevant departments whenever there is a breach.